With concerns about COVID-19, local utilities are taking precautions to protect their employees and the public with changes to office access.
The Greeneville Water Commission and Glen Hills and Cross Anchor utility districts have announced the closing of their offices to walk-in traffic with drive-thru windows still available for business during regular hours.
Chuckey and the Old Knox utility districts are exploring options to limit access while continuing to provide customer service. Until additional measures may be announced, customers of those utility districts can use 24-hour drop boxes to make bill payments.
According to an announcement from the Water Commission, customers can use the drive-thru at its North Main Street office to make bill payments or make service requests.
Bill payments to the utility can be made online or by calling 423-358-2442. The utility also has a 24-hour drop box.
Customers are asked for understanding by the utility if drive-thru lines are longer than normal.
Glen Hills is also providing service through its drive-thru during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website.
Cross Anchor is also accepting payments by its drive-thru at the office on West Andrew Johnson Highway, according to its website.
A representative from Chuckey Utility District said the utility is exploring its options, including a temporary drive-thru.