Forty-five new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths were recorded in Greene County over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state’s data included two deaths in the county in Saturday’s virus update. No additional deaths were reported Sunday. The total number of Greene County residents to die due to the virus stands at 134.
There were 197 active cases in Greene County on Sunday, according to state data.
Twenty-two new cases were reported for the county on Saturday, and 23 more were included in Sunday’s update.
In total 7,013 cases have now been identified locally since the pandemic began.
Statewide the Health Department reported 5,569 new virus cases over the weekend, with 3,182 of those included in Saturday’s update and the remaining 2,387 in Sunday’s. Fifty-eight deaths in Tennessee were reported Saturday, and six more on Sunday.
The statewide test positivity rate was 9.16 on Saturday, and that fell to 7.67% on Sunday.
In total in Tennessee, 744,600 cases have been identified and 10,469 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
Nationwide, 460,582 people had died from the virus as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No Greene County residents were hospitalized for the virus over the weekend, leaving the number of people locally to require hospital care for the virus at 163.
Sunday’s scorecard from Ballad Health included a positive test rate over the past seven days of 15.1% for the region. The regional positive rate was reported Saturday as 16.8%.
According to the scorecard there were 103 COVID-19 patients in Ballad hospitals on Sunday. Twenty-one patients were in a Ballad Health intensive care unit, with 11 of those on ventilators.
As of Sunday Ballad Health had distributed 28,408 first COVID-19 vaccine doses and 20,116 second doses.
The local health department also continues to distribute vaccines at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center side on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Vaccination appointments are now being made for individuals who are 70 and older and those who are frontline health providers or work in health care or K-12 education and child care, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment.
Testing for the virus has also been taking place at the Greene Valley site, but beginning Monday it will be conducted at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St.
Hours are 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
As was the case at the Greene Valley site, self-test kits are available for adults Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The kits involve a nasal swab, which can be done in the car or taken home to complete. The kit is then mailed to a laboratory to be tested.
Drive-through nasal swab testing is available Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health department.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
In addition to identifying people with the virus to help prevent the spread, testing also provides information about how widespread it is within area.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.