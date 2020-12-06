Greene County added another death from COVID-19 and 69 new virus cases over the weekend.
One death was reported on Sunday for the county in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update. Since March, 75 people have died from the virus in Greene County, with three of those coming this month.
Fifty new cases were reported for the county in Saturday’s update from the Department of Health with 19 recorded on Sunday. The number of Greene Countians who have contracted the virus now totals 3,449.
Greene County ended the weekend with 338 individuals with active cases of the virus, according to the state report. That was up three cases from the active case total on Saturday.
The number of individuals who are now listed as having inactive cases went up 71 over the weekend. A total of 3,036 individuals locally are now listed as inactive cases, which reflects that they are 14 days past a positive test or onset of symptoms and are not hospitalized at that point.
One person was hospitalized with the virus over the weekend locally, which was recorded in Saturday’s Department of Health report. Since March, 129 people have required hospital care to treat the virus.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region served by Ballad Health increased by 10 on Sunday over Saturday’s tally reported by the health system.
On Sunday, 262 people were hospitalized with the virus, with 10 individuals admitted with symptoms and awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from Ballad Health.
The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units totaled 56 on Saturday and Sunday, according to the scorecards from Ballad Health. On Sunday, 35 patients were on ventilators, down one from Saturday.
In the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region, 669 new cases were added over the weekend, according to the state report.
On Saturday, 459 new cases were added with both Sullivan and Washington counties recording 121 new cases each. The number of new cases was down on Sunday as 210 were recorded. Washington County had the largest number of new cases that day with 48.
The weekend ended with 3,209 active cases in the region. Washington County has the highest number of active cases with 807.
The positive test rate for the region continues to increase and hit record high marks on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend began with 23% of the people tested for the virus in the past seven days having received a positive result, according to the Ballad Health scorecard on Saturday. Sunday brought a greater positivity rate at 24.2% for the previous seven days.
The positive rate is an indicator of the level of spread of the virus within the community. A positive rate of less than 5% is an indicator that the spread of virus is being brought under control with the goal to reach less than 1%.
The local new death was one of 67 reported in Tennessee over the weekend. Twenty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday with 38 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. Since March, 4,923 people have died from the virus in the state.
Over the weekend, 7,986 new cases were reported in the state with 4,914 recorded Saturday and 3,072 on Sunday. During the pandemic, 400,594 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 280,000 Americans have now died from the virus, including 2,310 deaths reported Sunday, when nearly nearly 207,000 new cases were also reported nationwide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.