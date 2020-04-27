The call to get tested for COVID-19 on Saturday was heeded by hundreds of Greene Countians.
A line of dozens of cars snaked down Jeff Woods Memorial Drive waiting to get into the back entrance of the Greene County Fairgrounds by 8:15 a.m., 45 minutes before the free mobile drive-thru testing site was set to begin.
By the end of the day, 382 tests were performed at the testing site, according to the Northeast Regional Health Office. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus stayed at 41 on both Saturday and Sunday in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department Health.
“We were calling for people who feel like they need to be tested or a family member to come,” Cathy Osborne, executive director of the Greene County Health Department, said of Saturday’s effort.
The site was one several across the state during the weekend to offer testing for the coronavirus. The drives have been conducted through a partnership of the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
The first weekend testing drives were held throughout the state April 18-19 with two coordinated through the Department of Health’s Northeast Region Office. One was held at Volunteer High School in Church Hill where more than 400 were tested. More than 800 people were tested at a site at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
A lesson learned from those events was that more nursing assistants were needed to help handle the volume, and for Saturday’s event there were more medical professionals on hand, Osborne said.
The Health Department and National Guard personnel made use of the large parking area to set up the testing in an efficient way to move people through as quickly as possible.
As people entered the parking area from Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, they were directed into one of two lines for testing.
Tents were set up in each line for personnel collecting the personal data from individuals tested and to collect the specimens.
People were tested without leaving their vehicles by Health Department physicians and nurses and medics and nurses from the National Guard. Nasal swabs were performed to collect material for the test.
Following the test, vehicles then exited the parking area and were directed back onto Jeff Woods Memorial Drive toward the intersection with Fairgrounds Road. All those receiving tests for COVID-19 are to isolate until hearing the results, which are expected the be returned in 72 hours.
The same testing procedure is followed Monday through Friday at the Greene County Health Department. Free drive-thru testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While the guidelines for the tests originally called for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath, those have changed, Osborne said.
“We urge people if they are feeling unwell or if they feel like they need to be tested to come,” she said. No appointment is needed, but one can be made by calling 423-979-4689.
More than 11,000 people were checked for the coronavirus statewide during the first weekend of testing, and the sites will also be set up in a number of communities on May 2-3. Those sites will be announced early this week.
Gov. Bill Lee said the widespread testing is an important part of the state’s efforts to reopen the economy. The state has proposed a phased reopening with restaurants allowed to reopen dining areas on Monday and some retail businesses Wednesday while keeping the customer numbers at 50% of capacity.
“As the economy reopens, we want to stress to people that it is still important to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus,” said Northeast Regional Health Director Rebekah English. “People need to continue social distancing, washing their hands frequently, and avoiding large crowds.”