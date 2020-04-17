NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is moving to a staggered schedule for unemployment claimants completing their weekly online certifications. This change will spread out the number of people certifying over three days, helping to manage the surge of claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
While claimants can certify any day of the week, most choose Sunday, putting a workload 21 times the normal rate of usage onto the system.
Starting Sunday, claimants will have access to complete their weekly certifications according to the last digit of their social security number.
- Sunday — 0, 1, 2, 3
- Monday — 4, 5, 6
- Tuesday — 7, 8, 9
- Wednesday-Saturday — All numbers
When a claimant tries to certify and clicks the tab, if they are accessing the system on the correct day, it will allow them to proceed. If it is not the claimant’s scheduled day, the system will not let them certify.
If a claimant misses their scheduled day, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are open certification days for any social security number.
Once a claimant completes the weekly certification process, their financial institution typically posts the benefit payment to their account or debit card within 48 to 72 hours. For claimants who normally certify on Sunday, switching to a Monday or Tuesday certification will change the day of their weekly deposit.