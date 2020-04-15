In light of the recent Middle Tennessee tornadoes and ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Governors University Tennessee is extending the deadline for its annual “Tenn-K” Scholarship Campaign until April 30.
According to a press release from the university, through this year’s “Tenn-K” scholarship WGU Tennessee will award $10,000 in scholarships to up to 10 Tennesseeans, covering approximately 70% of the cost of a degree at the university.
WGU Tennessee has helped to alleviate the financial burden for its students by awarding more than $3 million in scholarships to Tennesseans since 2013, including more than $225,000 of that total coming from Tenn-K awards, the release said. Other open scholarships include Everywhere, TN and Sixth Anniversary Scholarship.
“This is a time of extreme uncertainty for many Tennesseans, particularly in regards to careers and income,” said Dr. Kimberly K. Estep, WGU Tennessee chancellor. “With cost being one of biggest barriers for potential students, our scholarship offerings help minimize that risk so students can pursue higher education, for whatever reason they choose.”
Tenn-K Scholarships are awarded based on the applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. Recipients are awarded four installments of $2,500 per six-month term, disbursed over their first four terms.
Launched in July 2013, WGU Tennessee is an online, accredited, nonprofit university established to meet the needs of working adults who wish to complete a bachelor’s or master’s degree and advance their careers, the release said.
Created through a partnership between the state of Tennessee and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Tennessee has graduates from all 95 of Tennessee’s counties and has conferred more than 4,800 degrees since the university’s inception. More than 4,200 are currently enrolled.
To learn more about the Tenn-K Scholarship, visit tennessee.wgu.edu/TennK.