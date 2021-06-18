Losing your COVID-19 vaccination record card is not the end of the world, according to Kristen Spencer, the public information officer of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
As area residents continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, many have noticed that they receive a small vaccination record card upon receiving their first dose.
This card contains vital information, including which vaccine brand was administered, the date the shot was given, and the name of the clinic. The card also provides an important reminder to return for a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Some may fear that losing this proof of vaccination card may prevent them from getting a second dose of the vaccine.
However, Spencer says there is no reason to worry.
“COVID-19 vaccine providers that are approved by the Tennessee Department of Health are required to report administered doses into Tennessee’s Immunization Registry, TennIIS,” said Spencer, “Vaccine administrators can check TennIIS for the date and manufacturer of the vaccine received for the first dose.”
TennIIS stands for Tennessee Immunization Information System. TennIIS is a statewide immunization information system that is managed by the Tennessee Department of Health. This system keeps track of all COVID-19 vaccinations given in the state of Tennessee.
So what happens if someone arrives at a clinic to get their second vaccine dose without their vaccine card?
According to Spencer, that person would provide their name and personal details to the vaccine administrator who would proceed to find the record of their first vaccination in the TennIIS registry. That person would then be able to receive the second vaccine dose from the correct manufacturer.
As vaccine cards become popular ways of confirming vaccination status for the workplace and some public events, people continue to worry about losing their vaccine record card even after becoming fully immunized.
Spencer noted that if someone loses their card after completing their vaccination sequence, this problem can be easily remedied.
“County Health Departments in the Northeast Region (Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington) can issue COVID-19 replacement immunization cards,” said Spencer “To request a replacement card, please call or stop by your local health department.”
The Greene County Health Department is located at 810 W. Church St. in Greeneville. It is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m to 5 p.m. The telephone number for the Health Department is 423-798-1755.