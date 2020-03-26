Update From The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus.
Patrons are welcome to return their library materials at the drop box located at the main library. Patrons should not worry about renewing their materials as overdue fines incurred during the library’s closure will be waived when the library is reopened and materials are returned.
Tennessee READS is always available to borrow e-books and e-audiobooks. Please visit the main library’s website to access TN READS.
Other resources and activities are also available on the library’s website. Check it out at www.ggcpl.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time. Stay well.