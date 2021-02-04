Online Classes Offered – Beginning this month the library will be offering technology classes via Zoom. This week’s class:
- Using Social Media: Facebook (Thursday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.)
- Using Social Media: YouTube (Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.)
Please call the library at 638-5034 to register. Full class schedule is available on the library’s website.
IRS Forms — We now have IRS forms and instruction books available for front door pick-up between noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Library Building Closed – Due to the ongoing pandemic, the library building remains closed to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage patrons to take advantage of the library’s pick-up services and electronic resources. Visit our website at ggcpl.org!
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The library continues to offer pick-up circulation services. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials are then made available for pick-up at the front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library is also currently closed to the public; however, research services are still available. Patrons may call the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org. Look for telmercoxlibrary on Instagram.