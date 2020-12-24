Main Library Closed – The Main Library will be completely closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 24 through the New Year. Limited pick-up circulation services will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The T. Elmer Cox Library will be completely closed Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 5. for the Christmas holiday. Remote research services will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
Happy Holidays! The library staff would like to wish everyone in the community a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Safe, and Healthy New Year. We are honored to serve the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County.