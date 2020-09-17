Book Sale Cancelled for 2020 – Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library’s Annual Book Sale has been cancelled for 2020. The Book Sale is now scheduled for spring of 2021.
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library is offering a pick-up service for patrons to borrow library materials. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials will then be gathered, checked out, bagged and made available for pick-up at the front door of the library between the hours of noon and 4 pm, Monday through Friday.
Returning Library Materials – Library materials can be returned to the library at any time through the book return located to the right of the front door at the library. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
T. Elmer Cox Library – Limited research services are available at the Cox Library. Patrons may call the library between 10 am and 2 pm Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.