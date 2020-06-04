Library Re-opening Plans – Good news! The library plans to re-open to the public on Monday June 15. The library will have limited hours of 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons will be encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Public access computers will be available for 30 minute sessions.
Pick up Service – The library is currently circulating materials with a front door pick up service. Patrons may request items through the online catalog or by calling the library. Requested materials are then available for pick up at the library’s front door. Books, audiobooks, and DVDs are all available to borrow.
T. Elmer Cox Re-opening – The Cox Library will re-open to the public beginning June 17. The Cox Library with hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Limited research services are currently available by calling the library or submitting queries through their website, telmercoxlibrary.org.
Summer Reading to Go! – While the library is unable to host the annual Summer Reading Program on-site this year, a modified version is available to children and students of all ages. Participants will receive a summer reading kit with workbook and activities and encouraged to visit the library each week to have their reading rewarded and to check out new books to read.
Returning Items – Library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials. A book return is located to the right of the front door at the library.
TN READS – Don’t forget that library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well!