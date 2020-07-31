Library Closed – Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Greene County, the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is closed to the public until further notice.
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library is offering a pick-up service for patrons to continue to borrow library materials. Patrons may place holds on library materials anytime using the online catalog or call the library to request items. Materials will then be gathered, checked out, bagged and made available for pick-up at the front door of the library between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.
Returning Library Materials – Library materials can be returned to the library at any time through the book return located to the right of the front door at the library. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
T. Elmer Cox Library – The T. Elmer Cox Library is also closed to the public at this time; however, limited research services are available. Patrons may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.