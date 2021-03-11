Main Library Re-opening April 5 by Appointment – Beginning Monday, April 5, library patrons will be able to use the library by appointment. Public access computers will be available. Thirty minute appointments will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, please call the library at 638-5034. The library will continue to offer pick-up circulation services for patrons.
IRS Forms – Income tax forms and instruction books are now available for pick up at the front door between noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library will remain closed to the public for the time being. However, research services are still available. Patrons may call the Cox Library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.