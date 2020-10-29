Library Building Closed – With the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in Greene County, the library building is once again closed to the public as of Oct. 22. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage patrons to take advantage of the library’s pick-up services and electronic resources.
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library continues to offer pick-up circulation services. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials are then made available for pick-up at the front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library is also closed to the public as of Oct. 22; however, research services are still available. Patrons may call the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.