Update from the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library:
The Greeneville/Greene County Library Board has set the date of Monday, May 18 to begin providing limited circulation services. The library building will remain closed to the public; however, a pick-up service will be implemented for patrons to borrow materials. Further details about this process will be publicized soon.
Library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials. A book return is located to the right of the front door at the library.
While physical materials are still unavailable, library patrons have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
The T. Elmer Cox Library will remain closed at this time.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.