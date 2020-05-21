Update from the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library
The Greeneville/Greene County Library began providing limited circulation services on Monday, although the library building remains closed to the public.
Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or by calling the library during the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Requests made before 4 p.m. will be available for pick up the following day between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.
Library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials. A book return is located to the right of the front door at the library.
Library cardholders also have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a library card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
The T. Elmer Cox Library will remain closed at this time; however limited research services are available. Patrons may call the Cox Library or submit queries through their website.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.