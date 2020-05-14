Update from the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library
The Greeneville/Greene County Library will begin providing limited circulation services on Monday, May 18. The library building will remain closed to the public; however, a pick-up service will begin for patrons to borrow materials.
Patrons may place holds on library materials anytime using the online catalog or call the library during the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to request items. The library will begin filling requests Monday and the first pick up day will be Tuesday between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.
Library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials. A book return is located to the right of the front door at the library.
While physical materials are still unavailable, library patrons have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
The T. Elmer Cox Library will remain closed at this time; however limited research services will be available beginning May 20. Patrons may call the Cox Library or submit queries through the website.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.