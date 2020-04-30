Update from the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library:
The Greeneville/Greene County Library Board has set a tentative date of Monday, May 18 to reopen the Main Library with limited hours, providing circulation services only. During the next two weeks, library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials.
While physical materials are still unavailable, library patrons have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org.
Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
The T. Elmer Cox Library will remain closed at this time.
Please check back here or on the library’s website for updates on the library’s re-opening status. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.