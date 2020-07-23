Library Closed – Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Greene County, the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library has found it necessary to close the building to the public until further notice.
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library is offering a pick-up service for patrons to continue to borrow library materials. Patrons may place holds on library materials anytime using the online catalog or call the library to request items. Materials will then be gathered, checked out, bagged and made available for pick-up at the front door of the library between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.
Summer Reading – Summer Reading participants may have their reading logs checked and pick up new summer reading activities at the library’s front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Returning Library Materials – Library materials can be returned to the library at any time through the book return located to the right of the front door at the library. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials.
TN READS – All library patrons have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request an eCard through the website. The eCard allows access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card once the library re-opens.
T. Elmer Cox Library – The T. Elmer Cox Library is also closed to the public at this time; however, limited research services may be available. Patrons may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well.