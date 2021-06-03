Summer Reading Program – Kids and students! Stop by the library Tuesday mornings in June between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. to participate in the library’s Summer Reading Program. Participants can visit with special guests, pick up weekly activity kits, and check out new books. To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org or go to ggcpl.readsquared.com. We are excited to see everyone this summer!
Library Is Open! – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All library services are available during these hours. Come see us!
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library will reopen on Wednesday, June 16. Until then research services are still available. Patrons may call the Cox Library at 638-9866 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Library Book Sale – The Annual Library Book Sale has been rescheduled for late September and early October this year. Specific dates, times, and the location will be advertised later this summer. The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year.