Library Is Open! – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday–Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All library services are available during these hours. Come see us!
Tuesday Story Time at the Library – Join us for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 am. All ages are welcome to attend. Masks are recommended but not required. See you then!
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library will reopen in late July. Until then research services are still available. Patrons may call the Cox Library at 638-9866 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Library Book Sale – The Annual Library Book Sale has been rescheduled for last weekend of September and the first two weekends in October this year. Specific dates, times, and the location will be advertised later this summer. The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year.