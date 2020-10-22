Library Building Closes Again – With the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in Greene County, the library building will once again be closed to the public beginning today, October 22. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage patrons to take advantage of the library’s pick-up services and electronic resources.
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library will continue to offer pick-up circulation services. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials are then made available for pick-up at the front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library will also be closed to the public beginning October 22; however, research services are still available. Patrons may call the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.