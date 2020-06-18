We’re Open! – The library is now open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Public access computers are available for 30 minute sessions.
T. Elmer Cox Re-opening – The Cox Library is also open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Summer Reading to Go! – While the library is unable to host the annual Summer Reading Program on-site this year, a modified version is available to children and students of all ages. Participants will receive a summer reading kit with workbook and activities and encouraged to visit the library each week to have their reading rewarded and to check out new books to read.
Book Sale – The Library’s Annual Book Sale has been rescheduled for late September, early October. If you have books to donate or if you are interested in volunteering, please call the library for more information.
Returning Items – Library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials. A book return is located to the right of the front door at the library.
TN READS – Don’t forget that library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Stay well!