Library is Now Open by Appointment – Library patrons are now able to use the library by appointment. Public access computers are available. Thirty minute appointments are available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, please call the library at 638-5034. Come see us! The library is also continuing to offer front porch pick-up circulation services.
IRS Forms – Income tax forms and instruction books are still available for pick up at the front door between noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library will remain closed to the public for the time being. However, research services are still available. Patrons may call the Cox Library at 638-9866 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.