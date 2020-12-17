Holiday Hours –The Main Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. No pick-up services will be offered that day. Library staff will return to work on Monday, Dec. 28, and will resume front door pick-up circulation services then.
The T. Elmer Cox Library will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. Remote research services will not be available those days.
Library Building Closed – Due to the ongoing pandemic, the library building remains closed to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage patrons to take advantage of the library’s pick-up services and electronic resources. Visit our website at ggcpl.org!
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The library continues to offer pick-up circulation services. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials are then made available for pick-up at the front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library is also currently closed to the public; however, research services are still available. Patrons may call the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org. Look for telmercoxlibrary on Instagram.