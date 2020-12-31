Main Library Closed –The Main Library will be completely closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through the New Year. Limited pick-up circulation services will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The T. Elmer Cox Library will be completely closed Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 5. Remote research services will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
HAPPY NEW YEAR! The library staff would like to wish everyone in the community a Happy, Safe, and Healthy New Year. We are honored to serve the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County and look forward to a brighter 2021.