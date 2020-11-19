Thanksgiving Holiday – The Main Library will not be open for pick-up services on Thanksgiving Day or the day after Thanksgiving. Services will resume Monday, Nov. 30. The Cox Library will not be offering any services the week of Thanksgiving and will resume remote services on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Library Building Closed – Due to COVID-19, the library building is currently closed to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage patrons to take advantage of the library’s pick-up services and electronic resources. Visit our website at ggcpl.org!
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library continues to offer pick-up circulation services. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials are then made available for pick-up at the front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the library’s website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when the library reopens.
T. Elmer Cox Library Closed – The Cox Library is also currently closed to the public; however, research services are still available. Patrons may call the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or they may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org. Look for telmercoxlibrary on Instagram.