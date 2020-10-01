Public Library Hours – Good news! The Main Library will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., beginning Oct. 6. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. A limited number of public access computers will be available for 60 minute sessions.
Front Door Pick-up Circulation Services – The Library will continue to offer pick-up circulation services for patrons who choose not to come into the library. Patrons may place holds on library materials using the online catalog or calling the library to request items. Materials will then be made available for pick-up at the front door between the hours of noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
T. Elmer Cox Library Hours – The Cox Library will be open to the public on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., beginning Oct. 8. The Cox Library will also take appointments for research visits on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Research services are also available by calling the library or submitting queries through their website, telmercoxlibrary.org. Please call 638-9866 to make a Friday appointment or for more information.
Book Sale Cancelled for 2020 – Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library’s Annual Book Sale has been cancelled for 2020. The Book Sale is now scheduled for spring of 2021.
TN READS – All library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org. Any Greene County resident who does not currently have a card may request one through the website. The card will initially allow access to digital services and can be transferred to a full-service library card when proper identification is shown in-person at the library.