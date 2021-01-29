The Greene County Board of Education voted Thursday to allow the Tri-Cities Thunder women’s football team to use Chuckey-Doak High School facilities for practices and games and approved a budget resolution to purchase air purifiers and desk shields for schools.
The Tri-Cities Thunder football team is a nonprofit adult women’s football team.
Representing the team, Rebecca Dearing attended the meeting Thursday evening. Dearing said team members range in age from 15 to 63 and that there are two Greene County residents on the team.
“Our aim is to show young women that even though it’s a male sport, women can do it,” Dearing said. “We don’t have to invade the men’s team to be able to do it. We can all play together on our own team.”
Dearing said the team travels for games and that about six games would take place on the field at Chuckey-Doak High School. Games will be open to the public when the season begins in the spring, Dearing said.
With the board’s approval Thursday evening, Director of Schools David McLain was given authority to pursue a contract outlining the team’s use of the field.
The budget resolution approved Thursday to purchase ionic air purifiers and desk shields is to move $600,000 from the district’s unassigned fund balance for the purchase.
McLain said CARES Act Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding for 2021 will reimburse the cost to the fund.
“What we’re doing is we’re trying to get a jumpstart rather than wait for the ESSER funds,” McLain said.
McLain said the district plans to purchase enough air purifiers for each HVAC unit at the schools and will bid separately on the units and installation. There is a three year warranty on the air purifiers, McLain said.
The district plans to order 2,000 plastic shields. The shields unfold to sit upright on any desk or flat surface and fold flat for storage.
The resolution must be approved by the county commission before the district opens bids.
In other business the board also approved budget resolutions to reflect grants received by the district, including a $27,750 technology connectivity grant, as well as an increase in Basic Education Program (BEP) funding from the state.