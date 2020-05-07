Tuesday, May 5, the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club presented a check to the United Way of Greene County for $2,000 for the Greene County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
This $2,000 will be matched by TVA, and the monies will be used for individuals and families that are unable to pay for their electric bills due to the COVID-19 situation.
Wendy Peay, executive director of United Way, said the fund was started with the assistance of an original anonymous donor, Greeneville Light and Power and TVA. “Through conversations with an anonymous donor,” said Peay, “with cooperation from Light and Power and Bill Carroll, TVA has agreed to match donations up to $15,000. At this point, $9,725 has been contributed.
Teresa Lawrence, president of the local Greeneville Club, said, “Our Woman’s Club wanted to help people with a significant need during this crisis. We learned about this program from Peay and immediately decided to donate $2,000 to be matched by TVA. We would like to challenge other individuals and clubs to make a donation to this worthwhile endeavor.”
Peay said that donations have been anywhere from $10.00 up to $2,000 and “we appreciate any amount. There is such a need right now and of course electricity is something everyone has to have.”
In addition to the Woman’s Club contribution, Peay shared the following have also contributed: Scott Jenkins, Joan McCarty, Billie Bible, Bill and Patsy Carroll,
Sam and Linda Smith, Angela Ebbert, Chuck Bowlin, Anne Burgbacher, Tony and Carole LaMarca, Michael Maggert, Jo Knabel, W. H. Whaley, Freddy L. Wooten,
Cindy Hayel-Moghadam, Scott Bullington, Kenneth Cornwell, Max Amoss and Lola Kambri, Dr. Dan and Pat Donaldson and Marcia Parsons.