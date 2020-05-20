MARSHALL, N.C. — Woodson Branch Nature School, an independent school located in Marshall, North Carolina, is continuing to grow food for families and the community during this year's school closures.
Produce grown on the school's 30-acre campus will be available to students, staff and families in a "you-pick" style, with the surplus to be offered to the Beacon of Hope Food Pantry and the local volunteer group Rural Organizing and Resilience for community distribution, a release from the school said.
"In a typical year at Woodson Branch Nature School, right now students would be growing springtime crops like lettuce, radishes, peas and carrots in their own student plots here on campus," said Dana Nagle, the school's middle school agriculture teacher and professional gardener. "Now that we're using a distance-learning curriculum, we've provided students with the materials they need to grow a spring garden at home. We've supplied seeds to our first- through eighth-grade families and containers with soil to students who needed it. We're also providing weekly online lessons to support students in their home gardening endeavors."
In past years students have learned to grow long-season summer crops and food grains like corn and sorghum during their weekly agriculture class, the release said. This class also provides lessons on animal husbandry and livestock management, led by elementary school agriculture teacher and livestock coordinator Cass Lewis.
Much of the food produced for the class is offered as a donation to the community, and last year, according to the release the school donated nearly 300 pounds of potatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers and summer squash to the Beacon of Hope Food Pantry.
Though the agriculture program has had to adapt to this year's circumstances, Nagle stated, "our plan is to continue growing food on campus all year. Right now we've planted a lot of lettuce, chard and collards that families can harvest you-pick style, and we'll continue with our plan for summer field crops, donating our surplus to the food pantry during this crisis. In addition to this, we're selling non-GMO eggs, and we're breeding rabbits, whose offspring is for sale."
The school also held an outdoor plant sale on campus May 15 and 16, with social distancing measures in place, the release said.
Woodson Branch Nature School is a farm, art and forest school for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students, teaching traditional and non-traditional subjects in rural Madison County, the release said. Students have access to an abundant campus with a well-established blueberry orchard, apple trees, pastures, a tobacco barn, trails, creeks and multiple waterfalls that serve as the property border to the National Forest.
