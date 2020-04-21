The Tennessee Department of Transportation has joined states across the nation to ask motorists to move over and slow down for highway workers.
A news release said that TDOT will spread the “Work with Us — Move Over, Slow Down” message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week, Monday through Friday, in an effort to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.
“Through these trying times, TDOT’s services are essential in ensuring safe travel for people, goods and services in Tennessee,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the release.
“Although traffic flow has lessened, hundreds of TDOT employees are still working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers and first responders working along our interstates and state routes. We ask that motorists pay attention to signs, observe the handsfree law, reduce speed, and move over when possible,” Bright said.
The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing.
Motorists will encounter work zones across Tennessee in downtowns, along interstates and in rural areas. Last year in Tennessee, 25 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers and passengers.
To help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones, TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign.
Work zone safety messages will be displayed on TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs on interstates in Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga. Prominent buildings and bridges will be lighted in orange, and “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” signs will be posted at work zones across the state displaying this message at various locations statewide.
Wednesday has been designated by TDOT as “wear orange day.”
“Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange,” the news release said.
Throughout this week, TDOT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will post photos, information graphics and videos to broaden awareness of the importance of driving safe and undistracted, especially through work zones, the release said.
TDOT workers observe Centers for Disease Prevention protocols while at work sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a TDOT spokesman said.