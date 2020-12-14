A Wreaths Across American ceremony at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will not be held this year due to concerns about public safety during the pandemic.
The decision to forego the ceremony was made following updated guidance from the 2020 National Wreaths Across America Day organization, and the National Park Service's commitment to ensuring the safety of the community, according to a release from the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. The ceremony was scheduled for later this week.
Wreath placement will continue as scheduled on Thursday. “It’s important that we remember and honor our veterans,” said Dave Foster, superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the park’s official friends group, sponsored this year’s “Christmas Gift of Remembrance” to garner community support to ensure each gravesite would receive a wreath.
“The outpouring of support from the local community and other organizations has been tremendous,” said Foster. “Every veteran's gravesite in our national cemetery will have a wreath this year.”
Visitors are encouraged to visit the national cemetery and pay respects during the wreaths’ season from Dec. 20 through Jan. 20, 2021, when the wreaths will be retrieved, the release stated.
The park service encourages the community to make plans to attend next year's ceremony, planned for Dec. 18, 2021, to honor and remember local heroes.
For more information or to inquire about volunteering, contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-638-3551 or visit www.nps.gov/anjo.