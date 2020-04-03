The Greene County YMCA has extended the temporary closing of its facility through April 26 and will continue to monitor the recommendations of local, state and federal health officials regarding the COVID-19 virus prior to the possibility of re-opening April 27, according to a news release.
The Y also announced that the remaining games scheduled for the youth basketball league have been canceled and the spring soccer league is currently being evaluated.
“Like other organizations and businesses in our community, tough decisions must be made to help control the spread of this virus locally, regionally and nationally,” Executive Director Mike Hollowell said in the news release. “Thankfully, I have a wonderful staff and a strong board of directors who provide valuable input into these decisions, and most importantly a strong membership base who continue to support our efforts.”
The local YMCA will provide upcoming information on its website at www.greenecounty-ymca.org, on Facebook and Instagram. To receive a text regarding any major announcement from the Y, text gcyfacility to 84483.