As the Greene County YMCA remains closed with an uncertain timeline for its reopening, the organization plans to continue drafting monthly dues from the accounts of members who pay in that way unless they opt out, Executive Director Mike Hollowell said in a news release.
“Those Y members who are not in a position to continue paying dues during this crisis can email me at mikeh@greenecounty-ymca.org or visit our website at greenecounty-ymca.org (Contact Us/Comments) indicating that you wish to terminate your membership. Please provide you name and date of birth,” Hollowell said.
Members who do not want their accounts drafted on April 15 must provide notification by email or on the website by March 31. Upon reopening the Y, terminated members will have a two-week period to rejoin without being required to pay the enrollment fee, according to the news release.
Currently, leadership at the Y is hoping to open April 7, but will reassess on April 1.
“We look forward to continuing our many services for members, program participants and the community in general, “Hollowell said. “In the meantime, we are thankful for those who are able to continue their generous support of the Greene County YMCA during this period of time.”