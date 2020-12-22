Crashes Involving Deer Dec 22, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2010: 672011: 552012: 552013: 692014: 612015: 692016: 932017: 992018: 732019: 682020 (through Dec. 2): 58Source: Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deer Crash Tennessee Department Of Safety Homeland Security Recommended for you Trending Now Hometown Heroes: Keifer Helle Cindy M. Landers (Died: Dec. 11, 2020) Chris Alexander Carter (Died: Dec. 15, 2020) County Tops 100 New Virus Cases For 4th Straight Day Report: 2 From Greeneville Die In Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.