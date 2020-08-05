David Crockett came out on top of a four-team golf match at Graysburg Hills on Tuesday that also included South Greene, West Greene and Providence Academy.
Leading the Pioneers was Seth Bible who shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Justyn Forbes shot a 40, Braden Clever had a 44 and Dalton Bacon a 49 for their team score of 170.
South Greene was led by Daniel Worley who shot a 41. Isaac Hoese turned in a 44, Jimmy Roberts shot a 52 and Hayden Hartman a 53 for a team score of 190. Dustyn Crum shot a 56 for the Rebels.
Bo Luff shot a 38 to lead Providence Academy. Christian Johnson shot a 53, Edwin Pryputniewicz had a 55 and Matt Taylor shot a 59 for a team score of 205.
West Greene's lone golfer Tilynn Willett shot a 46.
In the girls match David Crockett shot a 92 with Madison Day turning in a 48 and Gracie Rader carding a 49.
The South Greene girls were second with a 108. Lindsey Howlett and Rachel Aiken both shot a 54.
Hannah Collins led West Greene with a 56 and Jessica Ford had a 61 for the Lady Buffaloes team score of 117.