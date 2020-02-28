Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Occasional snow showers mixing with rain during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.