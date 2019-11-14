Prior to the start of basketball season a year ago, Reid Satterfield wasn’t on the tips of many tongues.
Sure, the tall freshman guard with the sweet jump shot was coming down the Greeneville Greene Devils’ pipeline, but his coach didn’t even mention him during preseason interviews.
As things turned out, Satterfield forced the hand of Greeneville’s coaching staff with his play. He wound up appearing in 32 of the Devils’ 33 games and finished second on the team in points per game at 10.4.
“Generally, we just like for kids to go through the process when they’re young,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “We had a number of wings returning last year, so we didn’t feel like during the summer we had to bring him up to varsity. We knew that we were going to, though, and it was just a matter of time.
“The great thing about him is even when he wasn’t on varsity initially, he just kept working and working, and he obviously earned that spot. He got a chance to really show what he could do at the varsity level. Once he did that, we knew we needed to keep him on varsity.”
Of the players who played facing the basket, the 6-foot-3 Satterfield led Greeneville with a 58.1 effective field goal percentage – field goal percentage adjusted for the fact that 3-point field goals are worth 1.5 times that of 2-point field goals. He also led the Devils with a 78.3 free throw percentage.
Satterfield’s offensive ability is undeniable and he enters this season as Greeneville’s top returning scorer.
“Reid is a great scorer. He can put the ball on the floor and he’s a great passer. He sees the floor well,” Woolsey said. “We’ve asked him to grow in his game and he’s started that process, especially on the defensive end. He’s been buying in more to what we’re doing on the defensive end. He’s really made a lot of progress on that side of the ball.
“He wants to get better. He’s worked hard in the weight room to get stronger and I think that’s going to help him this year around the basket.”
Greeneville posted a 22-11 record last season. The Devils won the District 2-2A championship and their first Region 1-2A championship since 2014 before falling 66-61 at home to Austin-East in the state sectional.
Connor DeBusk, a 5-8 junior, takes over for the graduated Bryce Buchanan at the point guard spot. In 32 games last season, DeBusk averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 assists with a 53.7 effective field goal percentage and a 70.5 free throw percentage.
“When you think about point guards, you think of guys like Bryce, a kid who just went hard all the time. Connor has that same mentality, same mold,” Woolsey said. “He’s definitely ready to take over from a character standpoint as well as his ability on the court.
“He’s a guy with a lot of quickness. He handles the ball real well and he’s good on the defensive end, too. He’s really been working on developing his shot over the past year. We’re expecting him to direct our offense, score and get the ball to other guys who can score. We want him to score, but we expect him to have a lot of assists as well.”
Austin Loven, a 6-4 senior, will start down low for Greeneville. He appeared in all 33 games last season while averaging 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and hitting 60.6 percent of his shots.
“Austin is a leader. He’s relentless in his effort and he really cares for others,” Woolsey said. “He’s always holding other guys accountable. He works his tail off and he encourages other guys to do the same. He’s probably improved the most from last year to this year.”
Micah Banks, a 6-2 senior, joins Loven down low, while Jakobi Gillespie, a 6-foot sophomore, will play on the wing.
Banks appeared in 32 games last season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. He had a 57.8 effective field goal percentage and shot 77.8 percent from the free throw line.
Gillespie appeared in three games last season.
“Micah is a great shooter with a beautiful touch. He’s gotten stronger as well and can score around the basket better now, so we’ll be looking to him to shoot the 3 and score on the inside as well,” Woolsey said. “Jakobi can score at the rim and shoot the 3. He’s good at putting the ball on the floor and shooting it. We’re going to continue to try to get him to buy in on the defensive side of the floor.”
Jaydon Manuel, a 6-foot senior, looks to start the season as Greeneville’s top player off the bench. Last season, he appeared in 17 games while averaging 3.2 point and 1.8 rebounds. He had a 56.1 effective field goal percentage and a 72.7 free throw percentage.
“From his freshman year to his senior year, Jaydon has grown more than anybody just because he loves the game,” Woolsey said. “We’d be at camp this summer and you’d see Jaydon challenging some random kid in a game of one-on-one.
“He just loves playing the game. He’s put in a lot of work in the weight room and has gotten in better condition. That’s going to serve him well this year.”
Woolsey says the Devils’ offense and defense will look similar to what they’ve run in the past.
“We have guys who can shoot the ball, which allows you to spread the floor,” he said. “When you have guys who can shoot and have the ability to get to the basket, it behooves you to spread the floor.
“Our base offense will be similar to last year, but we’ll probably run a little bit more of a ball-screen motion this year. We just want to get shooters good shots. I think that’s what any offense wants to do, and we think the best way to do that is to push the pace some and then spread it out in the half court.
“From a defensive perspective, we’re still going to be primarily a man-to-man team,” he added. “We’re just going to try to sit down and guard you.”
Woolsey said to expect the usual suspects – Grainger, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak – to compete for the top spot in the district, and the usual suspects – Elizabethton, Sullivan East and Unicoi County – to be the top teams in the region.
Greeneville’s non-conference schedule seems a bit tougher this season with games against Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Knox Powell, Maryville, Clarksville Northeast and Knox Catholic. The Devils will also play in the Oakland Hardwood Classic in Murfreesboro and the Arby’s Classic in Bristol.
“We have some tough games, but I feel like our guys will be able to compete if our mentality is right,” Woolsey said.
GREENEVILLE GREENE DEVILS
No. Name Grade
2 Connor DeBusk Jr.
3 Jakobi Gillespie So.
5 Reid Satterfield So.
11 Jackson Tillery So.
12 Reid Cannon Jr.
13 Micah Banks Sr.
21 Austin Loven Sr.
22 Keelen Lester So.
33 Bradley Wells So.
34 Rashard Claridy So.
42 Jaydon Manuel Sr.
GREENE DEVILS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 23 POWELL, MARYVILLE (HALL OF FAME)
Dec. 6 GRAINGER
Dec. 10 at South Greene
Dec. 13 at Dobyns-Bennett
Dec. 20-21 Oakland Hardwood Classic in Murfreesboro
Dec. 26-31 Arby’s Classic in Bristol
Jan. 3 MORRISTOWN EAST
Jan. 7 CUMBERLAND GAP
Jan. 10 at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 14 WEST GREENE
Jan. 16 at Jefferson County
Jan. 17 at Claiborne
Jan. 20 DANIEL BOONE
Jan. 24 at Grainger
Jan. 25 DOBYNS-BENNETT
Jan. 28 SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 30 at Knox Catholic
Feb. 3 JEFFERSON COUNTY
Feb. 4 at Cumberland Gap
Feb. 7 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Feb. 10 at Morristown East
Feb. 11 at West Greene
Feb. 14 CLAIBORNE