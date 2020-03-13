DANDRIDGE — The Greeneville Greene Devils went to their bag of tricks to hold on for a 7-6 win over the South Doyle Cherokees in the Playing For A Cure tournament on Thursday at Jefferson County High School.
With Greeneville clinging to a 7-6 lead and two out in the top of the seventh inning, the Devils got South Doyle pinch runner Jared Beal to bite on a fake pick off at second base to end the game.
Relief pitcher Weston Brooks turned toward second and faked a throw with the ball still in his glove. Beal dove back to second, Greeneville second baseman Adrian Bundy dove to his right in front of Beal and shortstop Blayne Ferguson dove to his left behind Beal as if the ball had skipped into center field, and all other Greeneville players and coaches screamed, “Go get the ball!”
Beal didn’t seem to know what to make of the situation at first. He stayed on the dirt for a couple seconds, peered out to center field for the ball and then made an ill-fated decision to get up and make a dash for third base.
Brooks stepped off the mound and through to Bundy, who threw to third baseman Will Hurley to get Beal in a rundown. Beal turned back toward second before Hurley threw to Ferguson, who tagged Beal falling down to end the game.
That set off a wild celebration by the Devils, who improve to 2-1 and will play Tennessee High in the tourney at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jefferson County.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever run that play,” Brooks, just a sophomore, said with a smile. “I had to ask (catcher Avery Collins) what I was supposed to do, whether it was a pick-up leg inside move or a spin-around move. It was really a team effort. Even the dugout was in it.
“So the runner couldn’t see the ball, I faked the throw, kept the ball in my glove, put it behind my back and pointed at (center fielder Nick Iezzi) to go get the ball. I was yelling ‘ball, ball, ball!’ I really didn’t think the runner was going to go, but we must have sold it really good.”
Collins went to the mound twice to talk with Brooks before the play.
“(Greeneville coach Andy Collins) asked Weston if he knew the play,” Avery Collins said. “Weston shook his head ‘no,’ so I went out there like I was going to say, ‘Hey, let’s take a deep breath here,’ but I was actually telling him what to do on the play.
“It’s really a team effort thing. Everybody’s got to be in or it doesn’t work. You heard our dugout screaming, ‘Go get the ball! Ball! Ball!’ and the outfielders running like they were going to get it.”
In 2 1/3 innings of relief, the right-handed Brooks gave up three hits, three runs (two earned), walked one and struck out one.
Senior right-hander Keylan Newton (2-0) drew the start and worked the first 4 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up a hit, three unearned runs, walked five and struck out three.
Greeneville led 7-3 going into the seventh before South Doyle rallied.
Luke Vest reached on an error to open the inning before Braden Ott singled to left to put Cherokees on first and second.
Bennett Fowler followed with a double off the base of the wall on left field, scoring Vest to make it 7-4 and putting runners on second and third.
Brooks then uncorked a wild pitch that scored Ott to make it 7-5 and moved Fowler to third, and Creed Werker followed with a sacrifice fly to left to pull South Doyle within 7-6.
After Cooper Stapleton walked and took second on a tapper in front of the plate by Mason Chandler, Beal came off the pinch to run for Stapleton and was picked off.
“It’s a good win,” said Greeneville senior first baseman Braden Spano. “We still just need to get better every day. We gotta figure out how to close out ball games. These games right here will make you lose sleep at night.”
Greeneville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Spano blasted his first homer of the regular season and third in the past two weeks counting scrimmages over the wall in left on a 3-2, chest-high fastball.
“He had thrown one up in the zone earlier in the at bat and I think he was trying to climb the ladder again,” Spano said with a smile. “I was just looking for a fastball on 3-2. My timing was right and I put a pretty good swing on it.”
Greeneville made it 3-0 with two runs in the third.
Caleb Norris led off with a walk and Spano followed with a single to left that was misplayed, putting Devils on second and third.
An out later, Norris scored on a groundout to short by Newton to make it 2-0. Spano moved to third on the play and scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Greeneville pushed across four runs in the fourth for a 7-0 lead. Iezzi had an RBI single, Newton pushed a run across when he reached on a bases-loaded bunt, Ayden Cheney had a sac fly and Ferguson scored on an error after being hit by a pitch.
Spano went 2-for-3, while Newton was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Newton, who’s better known for his work on the mound, is now 8-for-12 with three RBI through Greeneville’s first three games.