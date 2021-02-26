Tours of the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion are scheduled to resume Monday, according to a news release from Main Street Greeneville.
The 90-minute tours are conducted by trained professional interpreters and begin daily at 1 p.m. All tours leave from the lobby of The General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St. Tickets are available for purchase at the hotel front desk. The cost for tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 6-18. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free.
To schedule group tours for more than 12 people or for a “Tailor Made Tour” call the Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. office at 423-639-7102.