JOHNSON CITY – The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women’s right to vote, and in recognition of that milestone, women’s suffrage is the topic for August in an East Tennessee State University film discussion series.
ETSU’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement and Center for Teaching Excellence are hosting a “Pop-n-Doc” virtual film discussion series for students, faculty, staff and the public to prompt dialogue regarding civic engagement, diversity, justice and the American experience.
Each month, participants watch, on their own, one popular film (pop) and one documentary film (doc) dealing with a culturally relevant topic, and then attend Zoom-based discussions on the films, according to a release.
For August, participants are asked to view the pop film “Iron-Jawed Angels,” which is available on various streaming services, and the PBS documentary “The Vote,” which is available at pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/vote/.
The discussion on these two films will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m. Participants may visit https://bit.ly/30VVdpZ for registration and to receive the Zoom link.
For more information, contact Joy Fulkerson at fulkersj@etsu.edu.