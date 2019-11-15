The way veteran South Greene Coach Terry Hoese sees it, his Rebels of the past season might have been overachievers, but it only goes to show what can happen if you work hard in practice and play hard during the game.
The 2018-19 Rebels finished 10-2 in District 2-2A, good enough for first place, and they finished the year with a 16-14 overall record.
Hoese lost five seniors off that squad, including his top two scorers in exchange student Lennart Schultz and guard Landon Brown, but the current Reb squad has more depth and people that can provide quality minutes than any team he has had in a while.
“Most years when you have a good team and do well, you lose a lot to graduation,” Hoese said. “We did lose some good ones. But this bunch … there’s no one particular standout, just a bunch of boys that like to play and will see the floor. We have five seniors, five juniors and four sophomores on the team, so that’s balanced pretty well.”
The 10-2 record in league play last year was especially pleasing to Hoese in what he considered “a really good league last year.”
“Playing hard was the best thing,” he said, “then there were some games where we were behind late and came back and won. That team never thought they were out of any game.”
The Reb coach knew this summer that there were some mighty big holes to fill for the upcoming squad, but they finished the camp season and gave the coach “some positive vibes.”
“We had a good summer,” he smiled. “And I had some kids come to me and said, ‘coach, we’re better than I thought we would be.’ I do have some kids that can shoot. And Sully Fox is now 6-6 and has improved so much it’s really hard to imagine.”
Fox saw only limited duty last year, but he has grown some more and has turned into a “total gym rat,” the coach laughed.
“He plays all the time,” Hoese added. “He scrimmaged with us this summer, then would go somewhere else for a pickup game. He can not only finish around the bucket. He can step out and hit the 3. He’s really working for things that some don’t work for, those with no aspirations of playing at the next level. Sully wants to do that, and with his size and shooting, he has a chance to do that.”
The return of 6-3 senior Braxden Crum also provides a boost. Crum missed all of the second half of last year with a knee problem, but he is well and can give the team a lift.
One guard spot should be in good hands with the return of Levi Myers, another senior who is the football team’s quarterback and will get a late start in fall practice. He’s a returning starter. So is Aydan Hawk, a junior who started most of last year as a sophomore.
The coach thinks the point guard spot will be in very good hands with Clint Lamb, a sophomore, at the controls.
“He loves the game, and he plays all over the country during the summer months,” Hoese said. “We expect really good things from him.”
Lamb is the brother of former Lady Rebel standout Taylor Lamb.
Chase Carter, a 6-1 junior, also started last year and returns as soon as the football season is over.
But there are others who saw lots of playing time last year: Isaac Hoese, the coach’s son, a 5-11 junior; the Bailey boys, Preston (5-9 junior) and Ty (6-0 junior); Jay Higgins (5-10 junior); Hunter Hartman (6-0 senior). Luke Myers (5-11 sophomore) and Chandler Fillers (6-1 sophomore) will also see playing time.
“We might use several different starting fives,” the coach said.
The team worked this summer on playing full-court defense.
“That’s something we’ve never really been able to do, get out there and get after them all over,” Hoese said. “It helps to have good size kids who can get up and down the floor. But everybody who knows me knows we love to play the match-up zone.”
Hoese predicts there will be several good teams in the league this year. He picks Greeneville as the team to beat, and he thinks Grainger will be stronger.
“Hopefully we can be in the top four,” he said. “East Tennessee Class 2A is pretty good. The teams in District 1 are really strong.”
Never one to shy away from a tough schedule, this year’s slate is no different. They will play in a Thanksgiving Tournament at Sullivan East, with Science Hill one of their opponents. At Christmas they will play in a Cherokee High tournament.
“We were scheduled to go to the Bahamas this December,” he said. “But we scratched that after the hurricane went through there and caused so much damage. Plus we still have Hampton and Morristown West on our regular schedule, so it’s plenty tough.”
SOUTH GREENE REBELS
No. Name Grade
1 Clint Lamb So.
2 Isaac Hoese Jr.
3 Chandler Fillers So.
11 Jay Higgins Jr.
14 Aydan Hawk Jr.
23 Preston Bailey Jr.
25 Levi Myers Sr.
31 Ty Bailey Jr.
33 Hayden Hartman So.
35 Luke Myers So.
41 Braxden Crum Sr.
43 Sully Fox Sr.
45 Hunter Hartman Sr.
50 Chase Carter Jr.
REBELS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 19 – at Knox Carter (HOF)
Nov. 23 – at Tenn. High (HOF)
Nov. 23 – SULLIVAN EAST (HOF)
Nov. 26-30 – at Sullivan East Tourney
Dec. 3 – at Hampton
Dec. 6 – at Cumberland Gap
Dec. 7 – NORTH GREENE
Dec. 10 – GREENEVILLE
Dec. 13 – at Grainger
Dec. 16 – MORRISTOWN WEST
Dec. 17 – UNAKA
Dec. 19-21 – at Cherokee Tourney
Jan. 7 – WEST GREENE
Jan. 9 – at Morristown West
Jan. 14 – CLAIBORNE
Jan. 17 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 21 – HAMPTON
Jan. 24 – CUMBERLAND GAP
Jan. 28 – at Greeneville
Jan. 31 – GRAINGER
Feb. 3 – at Unaka
Feb. 4 – at West Greene
Feb. 11 – at Claiborne
Feb. 14 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Feb. 15 – at North Greene