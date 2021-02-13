Don Batson (Died: Feb. 12, 2021) Feb 13, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don Batson, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at the age of 67.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Woman Killed, Child Injured In Midway Crash Billy Joe Shelton (Died: Feb. 3, 2021) Keeping The Fire Going Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.