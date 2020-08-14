Donald “Don” Saunders, 70, of Greeneville, passed away on Thursday at Greeneville Community East. He was retired form Greeneville Technology Center as the Welding Instructor. He was an Avid Fisherman, Mason, and Member of GWRRA, chapter in Naples Fl.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Francie Saunders; son & daughter-in-law: Donnie & Angela Saunders; daughter: Francine Saunders; grandchildren: Nicole & Charles Dicola, Mikenzie & Adam Thorpe, Riley Edwards, Devin Saunders; great-grandchildren: Jayden Dicola, AJ Thorpe, Ryann Thorpe; brother: Ward “Tim” Saunders; 2 sisters & brother-in-law: Judith & James Ripley, Shirley Gleockner; brother-in-law & sister-in-law: Michael & Sonja Garrison; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ward & Julia Saunders; brother: Gerald Saunders; sister-in-law: Susan Saunders; brother-in-law: Benjamin Morrell.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown, Randy Wells officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Rob Robbins, Jason Whitson, Don Burchnell, Terry Nichols, Mike Lane, and Randy Wells.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Greeneville Technology Center, Attn: Randy Wells, at 1121 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville Tn 37743.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.