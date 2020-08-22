Doris Deane Lee Newberry, 79, of Greeneville, formerly of Grundy, Virginia, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a loving mother and nana. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Doris was born and raised in Morristown.
She was a member of Grundy Baptist Church in Grundy.
She had a bachelors degree from Tusculum College, and a masters degree from Virginia Tech. She was a life-long educator, having retired in 2003 from the Buchanan County School System. She previously taught in Wise County, Virginia, and Prince William County, Virginia.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Donnie E. Newberry Jr. of Morristown, and Todd and Angie Newberry of Greeneville; grandchildren: Laura Newberry, Jack Newberry, Nash Newberry and Nia Newberry; her twin sister: Lois Jeane Lee Hickman of Morristown; a sister-in-law: Doloris (Loren) Bowling of Cape Canaveral, Florida; nephews: Billy (April) Lynn Lee, Albert Lee, Rodney Lee, Tommy Lee and Jay Boling; nieces: Sandra (Doug) Black, Regina (Scott) Hickman-Swinney, Kara Bowling and Jana (Keith) Aitken; and a special great-nephew: Eli Swinney.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Donnie E. Newberry; her parents: Senter and Pauline Lee; two brothers: Jerry Lynn Lee and Billy Ray Lee; and two infant twin sisters: Dorthy Lee and Deloris Lee.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donnie E. Newberry Scholarship Fund, c/o Buchanan County School Board, P.O. Box 833, Grundy, VA 24614.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
