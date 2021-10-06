Dueling Facebook News Feeds Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) William Randall 'Randy' Carter (Died: Sept. 27, 2021) Rex Whaley (Died: Sept. 29, 2021) John Dugger Baxter (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.