Edith Hale is shown celebrating her 100th birthday with, clockwise, from left, her great-granddaughter Rachael Swatzell, her granddaughter-in-law Debbie Swatzell, and her granddaughter Patricia Wilkerson.
Laughlin Healthcare Center resident Edith Hale marked her 100th birthday on Sept. 19.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
She celebrated at the nursing facility with members of her family, where staff members presented her with a birthday cake in her honor.
Born Sept. 19, 1922 in Washington County, Tenn., Mrs. Hale grew up in Johnson City and continued to live there for most of her life.
She worked for many years in a retail business, where she sold women’s shoes.
A long-time Sunday School teacher with Tacoma Church of God, in Johnson City, she enjoyed serving for many years as a youth leader. She was also an active choir participant at her church and continues to enjoy singing today.
Mrs. Hale and her first husband, Dick McQueen, were the parents of four children, three boys and one daughter. Following her husband’s death, she found love once more and married Ivan Hale.
About three years ago, Mrs. Hale moved to Greene County in order to be closer to family members in the Walkertown community. She has been a resident at Laughlin Healthcare Center for over a year now.