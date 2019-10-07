Kenzie Ellenburg headed home a free kick with 15:30 remaining as Tusculum University defeated Anderson University 1-0 Sunday afternoon in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action at Pioneer Field.
Playing their first home match of the season after nine straight on the road, the Pioneers (4-6-0, 1-3-0 SAC) overcame a 15-8 shot deficit to claim the victory over the Trojans (4-4-0, 2-3-0 SAC) and snap a four-game losing streak. Danielle Breen made three saves to earn her first career shutout for the Pioneers.
Ellenburg’s first goal of the season came following a foul by the Trojans with 16 minutes to play near midfield. Yvette Raaijen’s free kick sailed to the box, and Ellenburg headed the pass inside the far post past Anderson keeper Madison Paige for the only goal of the afternoon.
Anderson nearly took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute as Bethany Morgan broke behind the defense and beat Breen, but the flag was raised for offside. In the 22nd minute, Breen saved a shot from the right wing by Kirsten Armetta but could not collect the rebound, which eventually caromed to Gabbie Fleming who fired square off the crossbar from 20 yards. A third attempt by Erin Cepeda was headed just over the frame as the match remained tied.
A free kick by the Trojans’ Melanie Maddox was collected by Breen in the 33rd minute, while shot attempts off corner kicks were sent high by Anderson’s Maggie Black in the 35th minute and Spencer Heming in the 37th minute as the teams would go to halftime with the Trojans holding an 8-2 edge in shots.
Early in the second half, the Trojans again were unlucky as a shot from 30 yards by Haley Sanneman went off the far post. Another attempt by Sanneman in the 56th minute from 20 yards was knocked over the crossbar by Breen.
Following the goal by Ellenburg, Tusculum looked for another goal in the 76th minute but a shot from 20 yards by Tina Haig was corralled by Paige. Anderson’s last chance came following a free kick with 1:08 left, but Fleming’s attempt went off the top of the crossbar and bounced out of play, and Tusculum was able to run out the clock with no further danger.
Paige finished the afternoon with two saves for the Trojans, who were called for nine fouls as a team to 13 by the Pioneers. Tusculum was also flagged twice for offside and Anderson once, but the Trojans had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks over the Pioneers.
Tusculum will remain home to play Shaw on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Field in a non-conference match against the Bears.
MEN’S SOCCER Anderson Edges Pioneers
A goal midway through the first half by Harry Ward stood as the game-winner for Anderson University in a 1-0 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
The Trojans (4-4-1, 1-3-1 SAC) were outshot 12-7 by the Pioneers, but made the most of the only shot attempt they put on target in the match. Gal Elyashiv finished with five saves in goal to earn the shutout for Anderson, which snapped a four-match winless streak with the victory over the Pioneers (2-5-1, 1-2-1 SAC) in a rematch of last year’s SAC Championship, which Tusculum won 2-1.
Neither team had a shot attempt until the 13th minute, when Ward chipped high over Tusculum goalkeeper Sam Gilbert off a cross. A minute later, Elyashiv had a save on a chance by Arthur Le Gall, then followed in the 16th minute by knocking away a short-range shot by the Pioneers’ Luke Murphy. Elyashiv also made a lunging save in the 17th minute on a shot by the Pioneers’ Nikola Vujicic that was ticketed for the far side.
At 22:14, the Trojans converted on a turnover in the Pioneers’ defensive end as a loose ball came to Ward, who passed back to Jhon Vaca and then received a quick return pass which set him up 10 yards out. Ward went to the far side against Gilbert to give Anderson a 1-0 lead.
Anderson would not have another shot attempt for the rest of the half, while Tusculum had a header by Clement Dagorn off a free kick go wide in the 33rd minute and a sharp-angle shot by Sander Johansen punched away by Elyashiv in the 38th minute.
The best scoring chance in the first 25 minutes of the second half came in the 69th minute, as Murphy headed a shot that caromed off the crossbar. Murphy would have another chance in the 77th minute, but his blast from the top of the box was directed wide by Elyashiv on what would ultimately by the Pioneers’ last shot attempt of the afternoon.
Looking for an insurance goal, the Trojans just missed in the 80th minute as a shot from the right side by Alexander Cox-Ashwood went wide of the far post. Another chance by Cox-Ashwood in the 83rd minute on a break went wide of the right post as the score remained 1-0.
Anderson finished the match with a 7-6 edge in corner kicks, and the Trojans were called for 11 fouls to nine by the Pioneers.
Tusculum will continue its stretch of four straight home matches on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a non-conference contest against Shaw at Pioneer Field.