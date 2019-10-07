Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with showery rains and a possible rumble of thunder this afternoon. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.